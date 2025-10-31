Jerusalem Governorate Warns of Israeli Plans to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – The Jerusalem Governorate has warned of dangerous and accelerating actions by Jewish temple groups aimed at Judaizing the Al-Aqsa Mosque and changing its historical and Islamic identity.

In a statement on Thursday, the Governorate said that current Jewish rituals, preparations, and displays around the holy site are no longer mere religious fantasies but represent an organized colonial project supported by political and religious entities within the Israeli occupation system.

“Temple groups are intensifying their public activities and preparations through religious and educational institutions, most notably the Yeshivat Har HaBayit school, which recently released videos showing its preparations for constructing the so-called Temple,” the statement said. “These include training priests to offer animal sacrifices, sewing ritual garments, and designing architectural models of the alleged temple.”

The Governorate also noted that such practices coincide with continuous incitement by Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who has been pushing to impose temporal and spatial division of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. He has reportedly urged temple groups to escalate their mass incursions into what they refer to as the Temple Mount.

“The current developments mark a dangerous phase of Israeli aggression against Jerusalem and its holy sites. The systematic preparations for constructing the third temple are part of a colonial project aimed at erasing the Arab and Islamic presence from the holy city,” the Governorate warned.

It urged Palestinian officials, institutions, and media to use all legal, political, and diplomatic means to counter Israeli schemes targeting Al-Aqsa and to intensify documentation of violations committed at the holy site.

Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third-holiest site, has long been a flashpoint of tension between Palestinians and Israeli settlers. In recent months, raids by extremist settlers escorted by Israeli forces have increased, sparking widespread anger and fears that Israel seeks to alter the long-standing status quo in occupied jerusalem/">East Jerusalem.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

