Jerusalem, MINA – Activists and the Jerusalem residents’ movement, One Million Al-Aqsa have called on all Palestinians to visit at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, tomorrow on Friday and stand guard inside, at its gates until the siege is lifted.

Calls from Jerusalem and Palestinians emphasize the need for continued mobilization and implementation of the Al-Aqsa convoy to Rabat to break the siege imposed on the Al-Aqsa Mosque for 13 consecutive weeks, Palestine Information Center (PIC) reported on Thursday.

Palestinian activists in the occupied Palestinian territories in 1948 announced the sending of a convoy of guards (citizens) to Al-Aqsa Mosque, to participate in its reconstruction, to gather at Al-Aqsa square, and to break the siege imposed on Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite there were threats and arrests from the occupation against activists.

Activists in the occupied Palestinian territories also announced the reactivation of guard convoys and trips to the Al-Aqsa Mosque throughout the occupied Palestinian cities, as well as the operation of buses on Fridays and Saturdays to go to the mosques to break the siege imposed by the occupation, despite all the threat they faced from the occupation.

The call emphasizes the need to challenge the occupation and end the siege that has been under way on Al-Aqsa for more than three months, and continues to block worshipers’ access to the mosque.

2023 is an unprecedented year for Jerusalem and its mosques, especially after the Hurricane Al-Aqsa war in retaliation, as the ongoing occupation since October 7 imposed strict restrictions on mosque doors, thereby reducing the number of people entering. enter the mosque.

This year, there were massive attacks on 10 Jewish holidays and religious events and other marginal events, the most massive of which occurred on the Hebrew holiday of Sukkot, while the occupation police were able to implement time-sharing and prevent Palestinian pilgrims from entering in recent months. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)