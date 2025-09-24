SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Japanese Prime Minister Calls for Reform in UN Security Council

sajadi Editor : Widi - 21 minutes ago

21 minutes ago

1 Views

outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (photo: Anadolu Agency)
outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (photo: Anadolu Agency)

New York, MINA – In his final speech before the United Nations on Tuesday, outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba made a powerful call for sweeping reforms to the UN Security Council, emphasizing that peace and security are not automatic but must be actively maintained.

Ishiba pointed out that the current structure of the Security Council, which was established after World War II, is increasingly inadequate in addressing today’s global challenges.

Ishiba highlighted the primary responsibility of the Security Council, as outlined in the UN Charter, to maintain international peace. He stressed that this responsibility includes the establishment of peacekeeping forces and the right to self-defense.

However, he argued that the veto power of the five permanent members has often obstructed the Council’s ability to act in crucial situations.

Also Read: Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco, and Luxembourg Recognize State of Palestine at UN

The Prime Minister specifically pointed to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine as a glaring example of the limitations of the Security Council.

“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is the most obvious example where a permanent member of the Security Council with a special responsibility for international peace and security has invaded its neighbor,” Ishiba remarked.

He further noted that Security Council resolutions were being vetoed, while General Assembly resolutions calling for Russia’s immediate withdrawal were being adopted but not enforced.

To remedy this, Ishiba proposed an expansion of both permanent and non-permanent memberships on the Security Council. As part of this proposal, new permanent members would have their veto powers frozen for a transition period of 15 years to allow the Council to function more effectively and fairly.

Also Read: UN Security Council Majority Demands Ceasefire, Condemns Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Turning to the ongoing crisis in Gaza, Ishiba condemned Israel’s expanded military operations and the resulting humanitarian crisis, including widespread famine. He expressed deep concern over the escalation of violence, saying, “The situation surrounding Palestine has reached an extremely serious and alarming juncture that threatens to undermine the very foundation of a two-state solution, which the international community has long sought.”

He condemned the recent Israeli ground aggression in Gaza, calling them “entirely unacceptable” and urged their immediate cessation. Ishiba also condemned statements from senior Israeli government officials who appeared to reject the idea of Palestinian state-building, and called for Hamas to release all hostages and transfer control to the Palestinian Authority.

Ishiba concluded by reaffirming Japan’s commitment to supporting Palestine, citing its efforts in training public servants, assisting in agricultural and industrial infrastructure, and providing humanitarian relief. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Offers 20,000 Peacekeepers for Gaza at UN Assembly

TagGaza humanitarian crisis international peace Israel military operations Palestine Russia-Ukraine conflict Shigeru Ishiba Two-State Solution UN Charter UN Security Council reform veto power

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Japanese Prime Minister Calls for Reform in UN Security Council

  • 21 minutes ago
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Over 65,000 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Aggression on Gaza

  • 39 minutes ago
Palestine

Over 900,000 Palestinians in Gaza City Resist Forced Displacement

  • 3 hours ago
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

42 Killed in Latest Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip

  • 5 hours ago
America

UN Security Council Majority Demands Ceasefire, Condemns Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Military Commander Killed in Gaza City Battle

  • 22 hours ago
Load More
International

Indonesia FM: Recognition of Palestinian State is a Historical Move

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 11:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 16:26 WIB
America

Prabowo and Guterres Discuss Indonesia’s Support for Peace in Palestine

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 21:08 WIB
US President Donald Trump delivered a speech at its New York headquarters on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Criticizes UN for Failing to Address Global Conflicts and Border Security

  • 15 hours ago
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Europe

Starmer and Trump Voice Joint Call for Gaza Peace Amid UK Recognition Debate

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 07:19 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Over 65,000 Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 10:29 WIB
America

Indonesia Garners Global Support for Recognition of Palestine

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 13:30 WIB
Asia

WHO Urges Afghanistan to Lift Restrictions on Female Aid Workers

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 16:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us