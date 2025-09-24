Japanese Prime Minister Calls for Reform in UN Security Council

New York, MINA – In his final speech before the United Nations on Tuesday, outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba made a powerful call for sweeping reforms to the UN Security Council, emphasizing that peace and security are not automatic but must be actively maintained.

Ishiba pointed out that the current structure of the Security Council, which was established after World War II, is increasingly inadequate in addressing today’s global challenges.

Ishiba highlighted the primary responsibility of the Security Council, as outlined in the UN Charter, to maintain international peace. He stressed that this responsibility includes the establishment of peacekeeping forces and the right to self-defense.

However, he argued that the veto power of the five permanent members has often obstructed the Council’s ability to act in crucial situations.

The Prime Minister specifically pointed to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine as a glaring example of the limitations of the Security Council.

“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is the most obvious example where a permanent member of the Security Council with a special responsibility for international peace and security has invaded its neighbor,” Ishiba remarked.

He further noted that Security Council resolutions were being vetoed, while General Assembly resolutions calling for Russia’s immediate withdrawal were being adopted but not enforced.

To remedy this, Ishiba proposed an expansion of both permanent and non-permanent memberships on the Security Council. As part of this proposal, new permanent members would have their veto powers frozen for a transition period of 15 years to allow the Council to function more effectively and fairly.

Turning to the ongoing crisis in Gaza, Ishiba condemned Israel’s expanded military operations and the resulting humanitarian crisis, including widespread famine. He expressed deep concern over the escalation of violence, saying, “The situation surrounding Palestine has reached an extremely serious and alarming juncture that threatens to undermine the very foundation of a two-state solution, which the international community has long sought.”

He condemned the recent Israeli ground aggression in Gaza, calling them “entirely unacceptable” and urged their immediate cessation. Ishiba also condemned statements from senior Israeli government officials who appeared to reject the idea of Palestinian state-building, and called for Hamas to release all hostages and transfer control to the Palestinian Authority.

Ishiba concluded by reaffirming Japan’s commitment to supporting Palestine, citing its efforts in training public servants, assisting in agricultural and industrial infrastructure, and providing humanitarian relief. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

