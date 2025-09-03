Jakarta Police Arrest NGO Figures Over Alleged Role in Violent Protests

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta Police have arrested six individuals suspected of inciting violent protests outside Indonesia’s parliament building, including two prominent figures from civil society organizations, Jakarta Globe reported.

Among those detained are Delpedro Marhaen, Executive Director of the Delpedro Foundation, and Muzaffar Salim, a researcher at the Lokataru Foundation. Police allege they played key roles in encouraging students, workers, and youths to join last week’s protests, which ended in riots and vandalism.

Jakarta Police spokesman Ade Ary Syam Indradi stated that the suspects used social media to provoke unrest.

“They disseminated calls to protest, promoted violence, shared tutorials on making Molotov cocktails, and even acted as couriers during the demonstrations,” Ade said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Police also detained four other individuals identified by their initials SH, KA, RAP, and FL. Authorities claim that many of the 257 people arrested during the August 25 protests, mostly high school students who were influenced by online posts encouraging participation.

The suspects are facing multiple charges under the Indonesian Criminal Code, the Electronic Information and Transactions Law, and the Child Protection Law. If convicted, they face prison terms of up to six years.

One of the posts cited as evidence appeared on Lokataru’s Instagram account on August 27. The post, featuring a pink background and the slogan “Kita Lawan Bareng” (Let’s Resist Together), included messages of solidarity and was shared widely by other activist accounts including @blokpolitikpelajar, @gejayanmemanggil, and @aliansimahasiswapenggugat.

Jakarta Police Commissioner Gilang Prasetya said the content misled young audiences into believing the protests were safe and justified. “This incitement made them believe their actions were right and free from legal consequences,” he stated.

In response, the Lokataru Foundation denounced the arrests, calling them a targeted attack on human rights defenders.

“These accusations are unfounded and not backed by substantial evidence,” said Fian Alaydrus, a legal representative for Lokataru.

According to Fian, the arrests were conducted without proper legal procedure. “Delpedro was taken without formal documentation, and Muzaffar was apprehended without prior summons, inside the police cafeteria,” he added.

Lokataru argues that the arrests are part of a broader attempt to shift focus from recent protest-related deaths and to silence critical voices within civil society. []

