SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Jakarta Police Arrest NGO Figures Over Alleged Role in Violent Protests

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 minutes ago

10 minutes ago

2 Views

Protesters attack riot police members who shield themselves on Jalan Gatot Soebroto, in front of the parliament complex in Jakarta, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Protesters attack riot police members who shield themselves on Jalan Gatot Soebroto, in front of the parliament complex in Jakarta, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta Police have arrested six individuals suspected of inciting violent protests outside Indonesia’s parliament building, including two prominent figures from civil society organizations, Jakarta Globe reported.

Among those detained are Delpedro Marhaen, Executive Director of the Delpedro Foundation, and Muzaffar Salim, a researcher at the Lokataru Foundation. Police allege they played key roles in encouraging students, workers, and youths to join last week’s protests, which ended in riots and vandalism.

Jakarta Police spokesman Ade Ary Syam Indradi stated that the suspects used social media to provoke unrest.

“They disseminated calls to protest, promoted violence, shared tutorials on making Molotov cocktails, and even acted as couriers during the demonstrations,” Ade said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Also Read: Maemuna Center-UIN Ar-Raniry Signed MoU for Construction of Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza

Police also detained four other individuals identified by their initials SH, KA, RAP, and FL. Authorities claim that many of the 257 people arrested during the August 25 protests, mostly high school students who were influenced by online posts encouraging participation.

The suspects are facing multiple charges under the Indonesian Criminal Code, the Electronic Information and Transactions Law, and the Child Protection Law. If convicted, they face prison terms of up to six years.

One of the posts cited as evidence appeared on Lokataru’s Instagram account on August 27. The post, featuring a pink background and the slogan “Kita Lawan Bareng” (Let’s Resist Together), included messages of solidarity and was shared widely by other activist accounts including @blokpolitikpelajar, @gejayanmemanggil, and @aliansimahasiswapenggugat.

Jakarta Police Commissioner Gilang Prasetya said the content misled young audiences into believing the protests were safe and justified. “This incitement made them believe their actions were right and free from legal consequences,” he stated.

Also Read: Mustafa Al-Barghouti: Evacuating Gaza is an Israeli-US Ploy to Expel Palestinians

In response, the Lokataru Foundation denounced the arrests, calling them a targeted attack on human rights defenders.

“These accusations are unfounded and not backed by substantial evidence,” said Fian Alaydrus, a legal representative for Lokataru.

According to Fian, the arrests were conducted without proper legal procedure. “Delpedro was taken without formal documentation, and Muzaffar was apprehended without prior summons, inside the police cafeteria,” he added.

Lokataru argues that the arrests are part of a broader attempt to shift focus from recent protest-related deaths and to silence critical voices within civil society. []

Also Read: Palestinian Figure Delivers Special Message to President Prabowo, Reject Gaza Displacement

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagArrest Brimob child protection law civil society criminal code Delpedro Foundation Delpedro Marhaen electronic transactions law Human Rights incitement Indonesia law enforcement Lokataru Muzaffar Salim NGO Police protest social media student protest youth activism

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Protesters attack riot police members who shield themselves on Jalan Gatot Soebroto, in front of the parliament complex in Jakarta, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Indonesia

Jakarta Police Arrest NGO Figures Over Alleged Role in Violent Protests

  • 10 minutes ago
A press conference in Jakarta on Tuesday (September 2, 2025) was attended by Palestinian national figure Dr. Mustafa Al-Bargouti. (Photo: Okezone)
Indonesia

Palestinian Figure Delivers Special Message to President Prabowo, Reject Gaza Displacement

  • 4 hours ago
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (photo: Setkab RI)
Indonesia

President Prabowo Reaffirms Commitment to Freedom of Expression Amid Nationwide Protests

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 11:40 WIB
Pro Palestinian protest in Washington, US (photo: EPA)
America

Survey Reveals 60% of US Gen Z Supports Hamas Over Israel

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 07:04 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Teens Block Tel Aviv Highway Demanding Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 06:32 WIB
Tausiyah

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Muslims Unity as Key to Victory of Islam

  • Sunday, 31 August 2025 - 13:32 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Northern Military Base

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 10:00 WIB
Europe

Italy Ready to Host Palestinian Students Amid Ongoing Crisis

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 13:26 WIB
Palestine

250 Media Outlets Protest Killings of Journalists in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 12:33 WIB
Indonesia

An Indonesian Diplomat Fatally Shot in Peru

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Vows Firm Stance Amid Weeklong Unrest in Indonesia

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 11:35 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Earthquake in Afghanistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Massive Earthquake in Eastern Afghanistan Leaves Over 1,400 Dead

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Halal Agency Responds to Suspected Pork Fat in Free Meals Program Trays

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 21:28 WIB
Indonesia

KPK Probes Former Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil in Hajj Quota

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 20:27 WIB
Aqsa Working Group (AWG) representative, Farid Al-Ayubi (center), delivers a speech at the Global Sumud Flotilla solidarity rally in Masroh Al-Baladi, downtown Tunisia, Sunday (August 31, 2025). [Doc. AWG]
International

AWG’s Speech in Tunisia Warmly Welcomed by Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 06:45 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us