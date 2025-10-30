Israel’s Atrocities in Palestine ‘Normalized Worldwide: UN Expert

Gasrael’s ongoing attacks in Palestine have normalized atrocities across the world, said UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women, Reem Alsalem, during a UN Committee briefing on Thursday.

“What happens in Palestine does not stay in Palestine,” Alsalem warned, emphasizing that the killing of thousands of Palestinian women and girls signifies the world’s growing indifference to human suffering. “The horrors inflicted upon them mark a defining moment that declares that the world no longer cares,” she said.

Alsalem noted that existing international legal frameworks are inadequate to address the scale of crimes committed against Palestinians.

“The current legal terminology and frameworks are insufficient in front of the monstrosity and horrors Palestinians have endured,” she added.

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, echoed similar concerns, describing the situation in Gaza as evidence of the UN’s failure to fulfill its mandate.

“The Palestinian sacrifice mirrors the incapacity of the international community to deliver the promise of the UN Charter,” she said.

Albanese criticized member states for enabling Israel’s actions and continuing arms trade despite the ongoing genocide.

Meanwhile, UN Special Rapporteur on Counterterrorism and Human Rights, Ben Saul, denounced US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan as “deeply inconsistent” with international law.

He argued that it undermines Palestinian self-determination and mirrors colonial practices.

“Imposing peace at any price, regardless of law and justice, is a recipe for further injustice and instability,” Saul warned.

Chris Sidoti, commissioner of the UN inquiry on Palestine, revealed that Israel’s actions meet four out of five criteria of genocide under the UN Genocide Convention.

“There can be no peace without accountability,” he said, calling for justice as a prerequisite for lasting peace.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli forces have killed 211 people since a fragile ceasefire began earlier this month, including 104 in the past 24 hours, among them 46 children and 20 women. Over two years of attacks since October 7, 2023, have left more than 68,000 Palestinians dead, despite repeated ceasefire agreements that Israel continues to violate.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

