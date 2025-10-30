SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel’s Atrocities in Palestine ‘Normalized Worldwide: UN Expert

sajadi Editor : Widi - 16 hours ago

16 hours ago

7 Views

Israeli Occupation Army Bombs Mecca Tower in Gaza City (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Occupation Army Bombs Mecca Tower in Gaza City (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gasrael’s ongoing attacks in Palestine have normalized atrocities across the world, said UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women, Reem Alsalem, during a UN Committee briefing on Thursday.

“What happens in Palestine does not stay in Palestine,” Alsalem warned, emphasizing that the killing of thousands of Palestinian women and girls signifies the world’s growing indifference to human suffering. “The horrors inflicted upon them mark a defining moment that declares that the world no longer cares,” she said.

Alsalem noted that existing international legal frameworks are inadequate to address the scale of crimes committed against Palestinians.

“The current legal terminology and frameworks are insufficient in front of the monstrosity and horrors Palestinians have endured,” she added.

Also Read: Gaza’s Health Sector Receives Only 10% of Needed Supplies Amid Ongoing Blockade

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, echoed similar concerns, describing the situation in Gaza as evidence of the UN’s failure to fulfill its mandate.

“The Palestinian sacrifice mirrors the incapacity of the international community to deliver the promise of the UN Charter,” she said.

Albanese criticized member states for enabling Israel’s actions and continuing arms trade despite the ongoing genocide.

Meanwhile, UN Special Rapporteur on Counterterrorism and Human Rights, Ben Saul, denounced US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan as “deeply inconsistent” with international law.

Also Read: UN Warns of Ongoing Humanitarian Challenges in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

He argued that it undermines Palestinian self-determination and mirrors colonial practices.

“Imposing peace at any price, regardless of law and justice, is a recipe for further injustice and instability,” Saul warned.

Chris Sidoti, commissioner of the UN inquiry on Palestine, revealed that Israel’s actions meet four out of five criteria of genocide under the UN Genocide Convention.

“There can be no peace without accountability,” he said, calling for justice as a prerequisite for lasting peace.

Also Read: Jerusalem Governorate Warns of Israeli Plans to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli forces have killed 211 people since a fragile ceasefire began earlier this month, including 104 in the past 24 hours, among them 46 children and 20 women. Over two years of attacks since October 7, 2023, have left more than 68,000 Palestinians dead, despite repeated ceasefire agreements that Israel continues to violate.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Hands Over Remains of Two Israeli Hostages Under Ceasefire Deal

TagAccountability Ben Saul ceasefire Chris Sidoti Donald Trump Francesca Albanese Gaza genocide Human Rights international law Israel Middle East conflict occupied Palestinian territories Palestine Reem Alsalem UN Charter United Nations violence against women war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Gaza’s Health Sector Receives Only 10% of Needed Supplies Amid Ongoing Blockade

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

UN Warns of Ongoing Humanitarian Challenges in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • 4 hours ago
Asia

Afghanistan, Pakistan Extend Ceasefire After Türkiye-Qatar Mediation Talks

  • 4 hours ago
Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Jerusalem Governorate Warns of Israeli Plans to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli hostages in Gaza are transfered by ICRC(photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Two Israeli Hostages Under Ceasefire Deal

  • 14 hours ago
Europe

Protesters in London Denounce Israeli Violations of Gaza Ceasefire

  • 15 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry Urges Building Standards for Pesantren After Deadly Collapse

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 03:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
America

Trump: Israel ‘Not Going to Do Anything with West Bank’ After Annexation Vote

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 12:54 WIB
Indonesia

Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Praises Social Protection Program for Mosque Workers

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 20:30 WIB
Cambodia and Thailand signed a peace declaration, dubbed the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, at the ASEAN Summit on Sunday (photo: Kiripost)
Asia

Cambodia and Thailand Sign Peace Deal After Deadly Border Clashes

  • Sunday, 26 October 2025 - 14:21 WIB
Asia

President Prabowo Emphasizes ASEAN Unity Amid Global Tensions

  • Monday, 27 October 2025 - 14:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Boosts Islamic Vocational Schools through Stronger Industry Partnerships

  • Monday, 27 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Indonesia

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Returning Bodies of Israeli Soldiers

  • Tuesday, 28 October 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Europe

Dutch Medical Association Nominates Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya for Nobel Peace Prize

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 14:25 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Receives 30 More Bodies from Israel, Some Show Signs of Abuse

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 07:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us