Israeli Tank Kills 1 Palestinian in Southern Gaza after Another Ceasefire Break

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian was killed and four others were wounded after Israeli tanks shelled the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, a medical source said, Anadolu Agency reported.

The victims were killed when an Israeli tank fired on a car guarding an air truck near the Rafah border crossing in Rafah city, causing the vehicle to overturn, witnesses said.

“The vehicle overturned as its driver tried to escape Israeli fire,” an eyewitness said.

A ceasefire agreement went into effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 48,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Nearly 100 Palestinians have been killed and more than 800 wounded by Israeli army fire since last month, according to Palestinian figures. []

