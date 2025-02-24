SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Tank Kills 1 Palestinian in Southern Gaza after Another Ceasefire Break

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 Views

Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian was killed and four others were wounded after Israeli tanks shelled the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, a medical source said, Anadolu Agency reported.

The victims were killed when an Israeli tank fired on a car guarding an air truck near the Rafah border crossing in Rafah city, causing the vehicle to overturn, witnesses said.

“The vehicle overturned as its driver tried to escape Israeli fire,” an eyewitness said.

A ceasefire agreement went into effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 48,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Also Read: After 16 Months Suspension, New School Year Starts in Gaza

Nearly 100 Palestinians have been killed and more than 800 wounded by Israeli army fire since last month, according to Palestinian figures. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel to Prevent Palestinians Released from Entering Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

TagCeasefire Break humanitarian truce Israeli Tank Kills 1 Palestinian rafah southern Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
Palestine

Israeli Tank Kills 1 Palestinian in Southern Gaza after Another Ceasefire Break

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

20 Palestinians Killed by Israel Forces in Rafah since Ceasefire

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Palestinian Residents in Rafah Need 40,000 Tents for Shelter

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 22:34 WIB
UAE humanitarian aid trucks cross the Rafah border, Egypt, heading to the Gaza Strip. (Photo: WAM)
Palestine

Three UAE Humanitarian Aid Convoys Enter Gaza Strip via Rafah

  • Monday, 23 December 2024 - 13:22 WIB
Palestine

1.2M Civilians in Southern Gaza Leave without Clean Water

  • Sunday, 17 November 2024 - 20:50 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Bombs School Housing Displaced in Rafah

  • Thursday, 10 October 2024 - 17:10 WIB
Load More
International

Afraid of Arrest, Two Israeli Soldiers Flee from Amsterdam

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 17:43 WIB
Palestine

Rafah Border Crossing Reopens, Patients from Gaza Can Receive Treatment

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 14:24 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Europe

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 12:05 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Proposes Ban on Bank Loans for Hajj Down Payments in Hajj and Umrah Law Revision

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 17:57 WIB
Palestine

Zionist Israel Humiliated in Gaza War: Prof. Mahmoud Anbar

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 17:54 WIB
Illustration Arm sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

A Shipment of US-made Heavy Bombs Arrived in Israel

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 13:12 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Launches Airstrikes on Gaza Despite Ceasefire Agreement

  • Friday, 14 February 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Indonesia

Budget for Indonesian Citizens Protection Program Abroad Cut by IDR 65 Billion

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 14:59 WIB
Palestine

Isaac Herzog Apologizes, Says Israel is Devastated

  • Friday, 21 February 2025 - 19:33 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us