Israeli Strikes Kill Eight Palestinians in Gaza, Including Child

Gaza, MINA – Israeli military attacks across Gaza on Monday left eight Palestinians dead, including a child, according to local medical source, Anadolu Agency reported.

The strikes targeted multiple civilian areas in the latest escalation of violence following Israel’s approval of a full reoccupation plan for the territory.

In eastern Gaza City, an Israeli strike on a residential building sheltering displaced families killed three people, among them a young girl. Nearby, another attack near Al-Shifa Hospital wounded several civilians. Along the coast, Israeli forces fired on a Palestinian fishing boat, killing one fisherman and injuring his brother.

The bombardment extended to central Gaza, where artillery shells hit Nuseirat refugee camp, killing a woman and wounding others. In Bureij refugee camp, an airstrike on a civilian gathering claimed three more lives. Israeli forces also opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in southern Wadi Gaza, adding to the day’s casualties.

These attacks follow last week’s controversial decision by Israel’s Security Cabinet to greenlight Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plan for complete reoccupation of Gaza. The military campaign, ongoing since October 2023, has now killed over 61,900 Palestinians and created famine conditions across the enclave. []

