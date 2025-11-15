SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Gaza, Violating Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

10 Views

Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army killed two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, marking a new violation of the ceasefire agreement that has been in place since October 10, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to an Israeli military statement, its forces shot dead a Palestinian man in southern Gaza for allegedly crossing a designated “yellow linebuffer zone.

Separately, Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal reported that a Palestinian woman was killed in the northern city of Beit Lahia, an area under Israeli army control. Israeli forces have a practice of targeting Palestinians who approach these restricted zones, even if they do not cross them.

These latest killings bring the Palestinian casualty toll since the ceasefire began to at least 242 killed and 620 injured, according to Gaza’s government media office. This violence continues amid a war that since October 2023 has killed more than 69,000 people, most of them women and children.[]

Also Read: Indonesia Prepares 20,000 TNI Personnel for Gaza Humanitarian Mission

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBeit Lahia buffer zone Ceasefire Violation Gaza Israel Israeli military. Palestinian Casualties yellow line

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Gaza, Violating Ceasefire

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Blocks Critical Aid to Gaza, Rejects 23 Requests Since Ceasefire: UN

  • 14 hours ago
International

British Activist Nears End of 6.5-Month Walk From UK to Istanbul to Support Palestinians

  • 14 hours ago
Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Storm Threatens Gaza With Flooding, Endangering Fragile Tents Shelter­ing Hundreds of Thousands

  • 14 hours ago
America

Rashida Tlaib and 20 US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Accusing Israel of Genocide in Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

Over 282,000 Gaza Homes Destroyed during Israeli Military Aggression

  • 23 hours ago
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
International

YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 08:45 WIB
Palestinians body returned in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Health Chief Calls for International Investigation into Israeli Abuses of Returned Martyrs’ Bodies

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 11:00 WIB
International

British Activist Nears End of 6.5-Month Walk From UK to Istanbul to Support Palestinians

  • 14 hours ago
America

Rashida Tlaib and 20 US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Accusing Israel of Genocide in Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Blocks Critical Aid to Gaza, Rejects 23 Requests Since Ceasefire: UN

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

Majenang Landslide: 21 Missing in Central Java

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us