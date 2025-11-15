Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Gaza, Violating Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army killed two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, marking a new violation of the ceasefire agreement that has been in place since October 10, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to an Israeli military statement, its forces shot dead a Palestinian man in southern Gaza for allegedly crossing a designated “yellow line” buffer zone.

Separately, Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal reported that a Palestinian woman was killed in the northern city of Beit Lahia, an area under Israeli army control. Israeli forces have a practice of targeting Palestinians who approach these restricted zones, even if they do not cross them.

These latest killings bring the Palestinian casualty toll since the ceasefire began to at least 242 killed and 620 injured, according to Gaza’s government media office. This violence continues amid a war that since October 2023 has killed more than 69,000 people, most of them women and children.[]

Also Read: Indonesia Prepares 20,000 TNI Personnel for Gaza Humanitarian Mission

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)