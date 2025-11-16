Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager in West Bank Raid

West Bank, MINA – A 15-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on the al-Faria refugee camp south of Tubas in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The incident occurred as Israeli occupation soldiers heavily used live fire during the operation, triggering clashes in the camp.

Medical sources reported that two people sustained shrapnel wounds, while ambulances were prevented from reaching a third injured youth who later died.

In a separate incident in Jenin, two Palestinians were injured when an Israeli military vehicle rammed a taxi, pushing it into another car.

These events are part of a significant escalation of violence in the West Bank since the Gaza war began in October 2023. Palestinian authorities report that over 1,073 Palestinians have been killed and 10,700 injured in the territory during this period, despite a landmark International Court of Justice opinion last July that declared Israel’s occupation illegal.[]

