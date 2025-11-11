SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Knesset Passes First Reading of Bill Allowing Execution of Palestinian Prisoners

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

10 Views

KNESSET

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli Knesset has approved in its first reading a controversial bill that would permit the execution of Palestinian prisoners. The vote, held late Monday, passed with 39 lawmakers in favor and 16 opposed out of the parliament’s 120 members, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN), Anadolu Agency reported.

The session was marked by a tense confrontation between Arab lawmaker Ayman Odeh and far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, with the exchange nearly escalating into a physical clash on the Knesset floor.

The legislation, introduced by Ben-Gvir’s far-right Jewish Power party, was referred to Knesset committees for further preparation ahead of its second and third readings required for final passage.

The draft law states that “any person who intentionally or through recklessness causes the death of an Israeli citizen, when motivated by racism, hatred, or intent to harm Israel, shall face the death penalty” and prohibits any reduction of the sentence once imposed.

Ben-Gvir celebrated the vote on the social platform X, declaring: “Jewish Power is making history. We promised and delivered. The death penalty law for terrorists has passed its first reading.”

Human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Ben-Gvir’s push for the legislation, warning that it is designed to target Palestinians and deepen systemic discrimination within the Israeli legal system.

The bill’s approval comes as Palestinians continue to suffer the consequences of Israel’s two-year war in Gaza since October 2023, alongside ongoing lethal military raids across the occupied West Bank.

More than 10,000 Palestinians, including women and children are currently held in Israeli prisons, where they face torture, starvation, and medical neglect that has resulted in numerous detainee deaths, according to both Israeli and Palestinian rights organizations.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

