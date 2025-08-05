SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Forces Kill 28 Children Killed Daily in Gaza: UNICEF

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has raised alarm over the staggering number of children killed daily in Gaza, calling for an urgent ceasefire to end the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

“In Gaza, an average of 28 children a day, the size of a classroom have been killed,” UNICEF posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. The agency described the causes as “death by bombardments, death by malnutrition and starvation, death by lack of aid and vital services.”

UNICEF emphasized the critical need for children in Gaza to receive immediate access to food, clean water, medical supplies, and protection. “More than anything, they need a ceasefire, NOW,” the agency stated.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has continued its military aggression in the Gaza Strip, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire. The offensive has resulted in the deaths of nearly 61,000 Palestinians, nearly half of whom are women and children. The relentless bombardment has decimated Gaza’s infrastructure, pushing the enclave to the brink of famine and collapse of all vital services. []

Also Read: Urgent Medical Following Spike in Child Paralysis Cases in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

