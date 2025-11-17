SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Defense Ministry-Linked Group Facilitating Controversial Gaza Evacuation Flights

sajadi Editor : Widi - 28 minutes ago

28 minutes ago

6 Views

A covert, Israeli-linked network is allegedly facilitating costly and irregular evacuations of Palestinians from Gaza to South Africa. (Photo: via social media)
Gaza, MINA – An investigation by Israeli newspaper Haaretz has uncovered that controversial flights evacuating Palestinians from Gaza are being coordinated by an unregistered organization called Al-Majd, which has ties to Israel’s Defense Ministry.

According Palestine Chronicle, the organization is now under investigation for potential fraud and human trafficking.

According to the report, Al-Majd presents itself as a humanitarian rescue group but appears to be a facade. Its website, created only in February, uses stock imagery and AI-generated staff profiles, while its claimed registrations in Germany and East Jerusalem are untraceable.

The organization charges passengers up to $5,000 per person for flights departing from Ramon Airport, with many passengers unaware of their final destination.

Also Read: WHO Reports Over 900 Gazans Died Awaiting Medical Evacuation

Haaretz found that Israel’s Voluntary Emigration Bureau, established to promote “voluntary emigration” from Gaza, referred Al-Majd to military authorities to coordinate departures.

The Palestinian Embassy in South Africa condemned the operation as exploitation by “an unregistered and misleading organization,” while the Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned Gazans to avoid such “human trafficking networks.”

South African and international authorities have opened inquiries into whether the scheme constitutes trafficking disguised as humanitarian evacuation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Medical Team Identifies 97 of 330 Bodies Returned by Israel

News Channel

About Us