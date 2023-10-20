Israeli Bombing of UNRWA School Kills Palestinians

Palestinian children search for usable items in a destroyed school, run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), after Israeli airstrikes at Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on October 18, 2023. (Ashraf Amra – Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA -Israel on early Friday struck an UNRWA school in Gaza’s Khan Yunis killing scores of Palestinians sheltering there.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that “the Israeli bombing led to a number of martyrs and wounded.”

Hundreds of citizens fled to schools to take refuge from the Israeli raids that destroyed many of their homes, especially in northern Gaza.

The warplanes also launched a raid on a house near the Ahmed Abdel Aziz School, which houses displaced people in the Al-Hawoz area of the Khan Yunis camp in the south of the Gaza Strip, causing deaths and injuries, according to Wafa.

According to the agency, “at least 9 martyrs, including 7 children, were killed in a bombing on the Al-Bakri family’s home south of Khan Yunis. They were taken to Nasser Hospital in the city, and many family members are still under the rubble.”

Dr Ashraf Al-Qudra, spokesman for the Ministry of Health, said in a post on Facebook: “The victims of the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation in Khan Yunis and Rafah a short while ago are children and women.”

In the Nuseirat camp, an infant was martyred, and others were injured in an Israeli bombing of the camp.

Israel renewed its raids on various residential areas and buildings in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, and eyewitnesses reported that 20 Palestinians were martyred as a result of bombing that targeted two homes.

Palestinians were also martyrs and wounded as a result of a bombing that targeted the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in Tal Al-Hawa, west of Gaza, while Israeli aircraft bombed a house in Tal Al-Sultan, west of Rafah. There were reports of injuries and missing persons. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)