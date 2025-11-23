SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Army Seizes Over 1,000 Dunums of Palestinian Land in Northern Jordan Valley

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

8 Views

West Bank, MINA – The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission (CWRC) announced on Saturday that the Israeli occupation army has seized 1,042 dunums of Palestinian-owned land in the northern Jordan Valley through nine separate military seizure orders.

According to the CWRC, the confiscated lands are located in the towns of Tammun, Tayasir, Taluza, and Tubas.

The commission said the large-scale land grab aims to construct a wide road extending from northern Tubas to Tayasir and deep into the Jordan Valley, with a total planned length of up to 22 kilometers.

The move is part of ongoing Israeli efforts to expand control over the strategic Jordan Valley region, an area long targeted for settlement expansion and military infrastructure.[]

Also Read: Hamas Denies Israeli Claim of Ending Ceasefire

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagCWRC Israel Jordan Valley land seizure occupation. Palestine Taluza Tammun Tayasir Tubas

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Hamas Denies Israeli Claim of Ending Ceasefire

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Army Seizes Over 1,000 Dunums of Palestinian Land in Northern Jordan Valley

  • 4 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

21 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza in Major Ceasefire Violation

  • 5 hours ago
Europe

Hundreds Rally in Stockholm to Condemn Israeli Attacks and Ceasefire Violations in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Europe

Mass Protests Erupt in Bologna Against Israeli Teams Ahead of EuroLeague Match

  • 15 hours ago
Winter in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

MSF Warns Gaza Faces Winter Hardships as Aid Remains Insufficient Despite Ceasefire

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 19:12 WIB
Load More
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

21 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza in Major Ceasefire Violation

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

  • Thursday, 20 November 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Africa

1,700 Sudanese Children Suffering From Malnutrition in Tawila Camp, Local Group Warns

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 23:00 WIB
United States President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (Photo: Getty images/BBC)
America

Trump, Mamdani Aim for Cooperative Relationship After White House Meeting

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 10:14 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Denies Israeli Claim of Ending Ceasefire

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Army Seizes Over 1,000 Dunums of Palestinian Land in Northern Jordan Valley

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Forces conduct land seizure in west Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Even in Exchange for Saudi Normalisation

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us