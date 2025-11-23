Israeli Army Seizes Over 1,000 Dunums of Palestinian Land in Northern Jordan Valley

West Bank, MINA – The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission (CWRC) announced on Saturday that the Israeli occupation army has seized 1,042 dunums of Palestinian-owned land in the northern Jordan Valley through nine separate military seizure orders.

According to the CWRC, the confiscated lands are located in the towns of Tammun, Tayasir, Taluza, and Tubas.

The commission said the large-scale land grab aims to construct a wide road extending from northern Tubas to Tayasir and deep into the Jordan Valley, with a total planned length of up to 22 kilometers.

The move is part of ongoing Israeli efforts to expand control over the strategic Jordan Valley region, an area long targeted for settlement expansion and military infrastructure.[]

Also Read: Hamas Denies Israeli Claim of Ending Ceasefire

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)