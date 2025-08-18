Israeli Army Kidnaps 19 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli army kidnapped at least 19 Palestinians during military raids across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, while illegal settlers intensified violent attacks against Palestinian communities.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that six Palestinians were arrested during an Israeli raid in Nablus in the northern West Bank. Nine others were taken into custody in Bethlehem and Nablus, including six members of a single family. Additional arrests were made in Hebron and Ramallah.

Since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, Israeli forces have detained over 18,000 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.

Simultaneously, illegal Israeli settlers launched multiple attacks, hurling rocks at Palestinian vehicles, sabotaging water pipelines in Ramallah, and destroying farmland in Jericho.

Also Read: Houthis Target Israel’s Lod Airport with Palestine 2 Missile

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported that settlers carried out 466 attacks in July alone, killing four Palestinians and forcibly displacing two Bedouin communities (50 families).

Since October 2023, at least 1,014 Palestinians have been killed and 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a historic ruling last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, ordering the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hundreds of Thousands in Israel Rally to End Gaza War