Israeli Army Begins Redeployment Preparations Under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced on Thursday that it has begun preparations for the redeployment of its forces as part of the newly reached Gaza ceasefire agreement with Hamas, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a military statement posted on the US social media platform X, “Following the political echelon’s instructions and due to the situational assessment, the IDF has begun operational preparations ahead of the implementation of the agreement.”

The statement added that “preparations and a combat protocol are underway” to reposition the army forces along “the adjusted deployment lines soon.”

The ceasefire agreement was reached early Thursday in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh and is based on a 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The plan, first unveiled on September 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a complete ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Since Israel launched its aggression in October 2023, nearly 67,200 Palestinians have been killed, the majority of them women and children. The ongoing bombardment has devastated Gaza’s infrastructure, leaving much of the territory uninhabitable and pushing its population to the brink of starvation and disease. []

