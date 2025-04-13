SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Airstrikes Destroy Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes launched a devastating strike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza early Sunday, destroying its main reception building and forcing the historic facility out of service, Anadolu Agency reported.

The attack, which occurred amid intensified Israeli air raids on the enclave, has rendered the hospital inoperable at a time when Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure is nearing total collapse.

Local reports confirmed that two missiles hit the hospital’s reception area, igniting fires and causing extensive damage to critical departments including the emergency room, laboratory, and pharmacy.

Medical personnel on-site reported that the hospital can no longer receive victims of continued bombardments.

Also Read: UN: Over 60,000 Children in Gaza Suffering from Malnutrition

Al-Ahli, located in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, had become a crucial lifeline for over one million Palestinians in northern Gaza after repeated Israeli attacks destroyed other major hospitals in the region since October 2023.

The Government Media Office in Gaza condemned the airstrike as a “horrific war crime,” accusing Israel of intentionally targeting medical facilities. This follows a similar attack on the same hospital on October 17, 2023, which killed 471 Palestinians.

Authorities in Gaza claim that 34 hospitals have been destroyed or forced to close due to the ongoing military offensive. The office placed full responsibility for the attack on Israel, the United States, and key European nations.

Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, founded in 1882 and operated by the Anglican Episcopal Church in Jerusalem, had been treating dozens of wounded civilians daily, particularly since the breakdown of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in March.

Also Read: Gaza Water Crisis Deepens as Israeli Forces Block Mekorot Pipeline Repairs

Since October 2023, over 50,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children have reportedly been killed in Israeli attacks. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US-Israeli Captive Accuses Governments of Abandoning Him in New Video

Tagairstrikes Al-Ahli Hospital Anglican Episcopal Church ceasefire collapse European involvement Gaza Gaza City Hamas Healthcare Crisis humanitarian crisis International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Middle East conflict Palestinian Casualties US Foreign Policy war crimes Zeitoun neighborhood

