Israeli Air Strike on Damascus Kills Four Soldiers

Damascus, MINA – Four soldiers were reportedly killed and four others injured as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the outskirt of the city of Damascus Monday, Wafa reported.

A military source told the Syrian News Agency (SANA), at approximately two o’clock in the morning, the Israeli occupation army launched an airstrike from the Golan direction towards Damascus.

The Syrian air defense managed to shoot down several missiles, but casualties were inevitable.

Beside causing death and injuries, the attack resulted in material damage, according to the sources. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)