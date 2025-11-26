SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Urges Indian Jews to “Return” to Zionist-Occupied Territories in Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli Zionist government is once again pursuing the relocation of the Bnei Menashe, an Indian Jewish community, into territories occupied by Israel in Palestine.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that the government has approved a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Immigration Minister Ofir Sofer to bring thousands of Bnei Menashe members “home” from India.

According to The Times of Israel, cited on Tuesday, around 1,200 members of the Bnei Menashe community are scheduled to arrive in Israel, specifically, in the occupied Palestinian territories, by the end of 2026.

By 2030, the Zionist government aims to relocate an additional 5,800 people from the same community.

This initiative is described as part of a broader plan to transfer the entire Bnei Menashe population to occupied areas. They are expected to be settled in Nof HaGalil and other towns in northern territories controlled by Israel.

Netanyahu called the relocation crucial for strengthening the Galilee, a region that has frequently been targeted by Lebanon’s resistance group, Hezbollah.

Previously, dozens of illegal Israeli settlers fled from conflict zones in the area, according to Deutsche Welle.

The Bnei Menashe are a Jewish community originating from the India–Myanmar border region who claim descent from the lost Israelite tribe of Manasseh. In India, they are known as the Shinlung community.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

