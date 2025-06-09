SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Spreads Fake Video of Hamas Tunnel at Gaza Hospital

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

4 Views

Egypt destroys 20 Gaza tunnels in Nov. (Photo : Wolrd Bulletin)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation military has released a video it claims shows a Hamas tunnel underneath the European Hospital in southern Gaza, where senior Hamas figures were reportedly killed. However, Palestinian officials and independent analysts say the footage is fabricated and misleading.

The video, published on Sunday, displays what appears to be a narrow underground pipe-like structure. Israel alleges this is a tunnel used by senior Hamas members, including Mohammed al-Sinwar and Yassin Shaabanah, who were allegedly killed at the site. However, the footage has raised more questions than answers, as reported by Quds News.

The Gaza Government Media Office issued a detailed statement rejecting Israel’s narrative.

“The tube shown is too narrow for a person to pass through. It lacks stairs, structural features, and does not resemble a tunnel by any engineering or military standards,” the statement said.

Also Read: Israel Faces Coalition Crisis as Shas Party Backs Knesset Dissolution

Rami Abdu of the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor also questioned the footage’s authenticity. He noted that the location is near the hospital’s emergency department, an area typically crowded with patients and medical staff.

“It’s impossible to construct such a structure in the hospital without anyone noticing,” he said, suggesting the structure was likely part of a rainwater drainage system.

“What we’re seeing is most likely a water pipe or sewage channel,” he added.

The video’s timing and editing have also raised suspicions, as it abruptly cuts to another scene at the 15-second mark. Foreign journalists reportedly requested the Israeli military to release the unedited footage, but the request was denied.

Also Read: Over 130 Palestinian Aid-Seekers Killed in Gaza by Israeli Army Fire

Even Israeli military correspondents, including from Haaretz, have cast doubt on the claim. One reporter confirmed that “the hole allegedly leading to the tunnel where al-Sinwar was killed is not located at the hospital.”

This is not the first time Israel has claimed to discover tunnels under Gaza hospitals. Similar accusations have been made about al-Shifa, Nasser, and Hamad hospitals. In each case, the Israeli military failed to present clear evidence. At al-Shifa, an old water well was presented as a tunnel entrance; at Hamad, a water control room was misidentified as a tunnel, and no evidence was found at Nasser.

According to Palestinian officials, this recurring pattern suggests a broader Israeli campaign to justify strikes on Gaza’s already devastated healthcare system.

Recently, Israel admitted to using more than 40-ton bunker-busting bombs at the European Hospital. However, the bodies shown in the video appear intact, without burns or blast injuries.

Also Read: Madleen Ship Arrives at Ashdod Port, Activists Kidnapped

The Gaza Ministry of Health says it continues to struggle to keep the hospital operational amid severe fuel shortages and relentless bombings. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Two Palestinians Injured in Israeli Attacks in Bethlehem and al-Khalil

Tagal-Shifa bunker-buster bomb civilian infrastructure Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor European Hospital fake video Gaza Ministry of Health Hamad Hamas healthcare system hospital attack Human Rights Israel military propaganda Mohammed al-Sinwar nasser Quds News Rami Abdu tunnel allegations war crimes Yassin Shaabanah

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Faces Coalition Crisis as Shas Party Backs Knesset Dissolution

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Spreads Fake Video of Hamas Tunnel at Gaza Hospital

  • 6 hours ago
Aid distribution in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 130 Palestinian Aid-Seekers Killed in Gaza by Israeli Army Fire

  • 16 hours ago
Madleen Ship (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Madleen Ship Arrives at Ashdod Port, Activists Kidnapped

  • 16 hours ago
Activists of Madleen Ship to Gaza (photo: Al Jazeera)
International

Israeli Forces Seize Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Madleen in International Waters

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:50 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Load More
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
International

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 17:50 WIB
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 16:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Extend Al Jazeera Office Closure in Ramallah by 60 Days

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 19:55 WIB
Asia

WFP: One in Five Afghans Relies on Humanitarian Aid to Survive

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 22:51 WIB
Asia

Hajj Pilgrims Perform Second Day of Stoning Ritual in Mina

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 19:54 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us