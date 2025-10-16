Israel Receives Bodies of Two More Hostages from Red Cross in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israel announced on Wednesday that it has received the bodies of two more Israeli hostages handed over by Hamas to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza under the current ceasefire agreement.

According to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, “Israel has received, through the Red Cross, two coffins of deceased hostages that were delivered to IDF and Shin Bet forces inside the Gaza Strip,” as reported by Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

The Israeli military confirmed that the bodies have been transferred into their custody and are being brought to Israeli forces stationed in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas had earlier announced that it would hand over the remains of two more Israeli captives on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. local time (1900GMT) as part of the new ceasefire deal with Israel.

Last week, US President Donald Trump revealed that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a peace plan he introduced on Sept. 29, which includes a ceasefire, the release of all Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The first phase of the deal began last Friday.

Under the agreement, Hamas has so far released 20 living Israeli hostages and returned the remains of 10 captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase of the plan is expected to establish a new governing structure in Gaza without Hamas’ involvement, form a multinational force, and lead to the group’s disarmament.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.[]

