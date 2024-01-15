Israel Order Demolition of 200 Facilities, Homes in Jerusalem’s Old City

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities today notified owners of about 200 facilities, homes, and rooms in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem of complete or partial demolition, said local sources.

Forces notified residents in the Old City of their intentions to demolish some homes completely, and others partially, including rooms, staircases, and any additions to homes that were done before 2015, WAFA rported.

The sources added that the occupation forces gave the owners of the targeted facilities and homes varying periods to self-demolish their homes, otherwise, the Israeli municipality crews would demolish them and force the owner to pay the heavy demolition fees.

The Old City of Jerusalem is almost 1 square kilometer in area, with a population of 35,000 Jerusalemite citizens. It has been under a comprehensive Israeli siege since the start of its aggression on October 7, 2023.

According to the Jerusalem Governorate’s annual report documenting crimes and violations of the Israeli occupation in the occupied Jerusalem capital during 2023, the number of demolitions in the Jerusalem Governorate reached 316, of which 79 structures were forced self-demolitions, in addition to 40 bulldozing operations.

The occupation authorities also handed over 263 demolition orders during the same year.

The report also noted that the occupation authorities approved 29 colonial projects in the Jerusalem Governorate in 2023.(T/R3/RE1)

