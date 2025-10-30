SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Kills Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Raising Death Toll to 256

sajadi Editor : Widi - 57 minutes ago

57 minutes ago

7 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Government Media Office (GMO) announced on Wednesday that the number of Palestinian journalists killed since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza has risen to 256, following the death of reporter Mohammad al-Munirawi of Palestine newspaper.

In a statement, the GMO condemned what it described as the systematic targeting and assassination of journalists by Israeli occupation forces, calling it a deliberate attempt to silence the truth and erase evidence of war crimes in Gaza.

The office urged the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and global press unions to denounce what it termed “premeditated crimes” against the press, warning that continued silence would only embolden further attacks on media professionals.

The GMO also held Israel, along with the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and other European partners, fully responsible for the ongoing killings and violations against journalists in Gaza.

Also Read: Israel Bans Red Cross Visits to Palestinian Prisoners, Citing ‘State Security’ Concerns

It called on the international community and human rights organizations to take immediate action to prosecute those responsible, halt the ongoing genocide, and ensure the protection of journalists and media workers in the war-torn enclave.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Two Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Northern Gaza, Violating Ceasefire

