Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Issues 30 Demolition Orders Against Palestinian Homes in East Jerusalem

sajadi Editor : Widi - 15 hours ago

15 hours ago

Photo: AA

Jerusalem, MINA – The Jerusalem governor’s office said on Wednesday that the Israeli occupation authorities (IOA) have issued around 30 demolition and stop-work orders against Palestinian homes in the Issawiya district and al-Za’im town, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

According to the statement, Israeli municipal crews, escorted by police forces, stormed Issawiya last Monday and handed demolition and stop-work notices targeting 15 Palestinian homes. A similar number of orders were also delivered to residents in al-Za’im town, east of Jerusalem.

Human rights groups report that the rate of demolitions in jerusalem/">East Jerusalem has nearly doubled since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, describing it as part of a wider campaign of forced displacement and demographic control.

The Israeli municipal authority claims that Palestinian homes are built without official permits. However, rights organizations note that almost all Palestinian applications for building permits in jerusalem/">East Jerusalem are rejected, forcing families to build without authorization and risk demolition or heavy fines.

Also Read: Israel Kills Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Raising Death Toll to 256

Palestinian residents say the policy is a systematic attempt to drive them from their land and consolidate Israeli control over the occupied city.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Bans Red Cross Visits to Palestinian Prisoners, Citing ‘State Security’ Concerns

15 hours ago

