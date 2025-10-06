Israel Dropped 200,000 Tons of Explosives on Gaza in Two Years, Gaza Media Office Reports

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Media Office (GMO) reported that Israel has dropped more than 200,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip over the past two years, including more than 130 strikes on Al-Mawasi, a designated “safe humanitarian zone.”

The figures were released in a report marking two years since Israel launched its full-scale assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023. The report highlighted widespread destruction, mass displacement, and tens of thousands of civilian deaths across the territory, according to Al Mayadeen.

Since the war began, more than 76,600 Palestinians have been killed or remain missing, the GMO said. Women, children, and the elderly account for more than half of the casualties—among them over 20,000 children and 12,500 women.

The report added that over 2,700 families have been completely removed from Gaza’s civil registry, while around 6,000 others have only one surviving member.

Israeli airstrikes and ground assaults have destroyed nearly 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure, creating what authorities describe as a “total humanitarian collapse.” More than 80 percent of the enclave is now under Israeli control, while over 2 million civilians have been forcibly displaced multiple times.

The healthcare system is near collapse: 38 hospitals and 96 clinics have been destroyed or put out of service, 197 ambulances have been hit, and more than 1,600 medical staff have been killed. At least 254 journalists, 140 civil defense workers, and 540 humanitarian aid workers have also been killed.

With more than 169,000 people wounded, hospitals lack the capacity to provide adequate treatment. Some 22,000 patients approved for medical care abroad remain trapped in Gaza, while an estimated 650,000 children face life-threatening hunger amid severe shortages of food, medicine, and infant formula.

The education sector has been devastated, with 95 percent of schools damaged and 165 institutions destroyed. Among the dead are 13,500 students, 830 teachers, and nearly 200 academics and researchers.

Places of worship have also been heavily targeted, with 835 mosques damaged and several churches severely affected. Dozens of cemeteries have been bulldozed or bombed.

The GMO estimated direct losses across 15 sectors at $70 billion—$28 billion in housing, $5 billion in healthcare, and $4 billion in education. Virtually all farmland and fishing resources have also been destroyed.

The report concluded with an urgent appeal to the international community to act “before Gaza is erased entirely,” calling on world governments to pressure Israel to lift the blockade and allow unrestricted humanitarian access. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

