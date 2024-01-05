Israel Drop 65,000 Tonnes of Bombs on Gaza in 89 Days

Gaza, MINA – Israel has dropped more than 45,000 bombs on Gaza weighing more than 65,000 tonnes, the Gaza Media Office has said.

“Occupation aircraft dropped over 45,000 missiles and giant bombs, some of them weighing 2,000 pounds of explosives, during the comprehensive genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, deliberately targeting entire residential areas,” it said, MEMO reported.

“The weight of the explosives dropped by the army on the Gaza Strip exceeded 65,000 tonnes, which is more than the weight and power of three nuclear bombs like those dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.”

An infographic titled ‘65,000 tons of explosives dropped on Gaza Strip’ created in Ankara, Turkiye on January 4, 2024. Gaza Strip was struck with more than 45,000 missiles and bombs weighing over 65,000 tons [Omar Zaghloul/Anadolu Agency]

The office said about “two-thirds of the bombs and missiles are unguided and imprecise, commonly known as dumb bombs.”

It pointed out that the use of such bombs indicates “the deliberate targeting of indiscriminate and unjustified killing by the occupation, a clear and explicit violation of international law and various international conventions.”

The office documented Israel’s use of around nine internationally banned bombs and missiles against civilians, children and women.

The bombs identified by the office include “bunker-busting bombs of types (BLU-113), (BLU-109), (SDBS), the American type (GBU-28), guided by GPS systems to destroy infrastructure, white phosphorus, smart bombs, and Halberd Gudum missiles.”It noted that the bombs caused “mass killings and injuries within seconds, in addition to causing permanent damage to the injured, such as deformities and disabilities, along with the environmental risks resulting from the release of toxic radiation.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)