Israel Detaine 50 Palestinians during Brutal Aggression in Tulkarm

Tulkarm, MINA – Israeli occupation forces detained 50 Palestinians, including wounded, the majority of whom were released following field investigations with them, during the brutal aggression that lasted for about three days on Nour Shams refugee camp, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in a statement, Wafa reported.

The PPS added that the widespread arrest and field investigation operations were accompanied by serious and horrific attacks and violations against civilians, including using defenseless citizens as human shields and hostages, severely beating them, stripping them naked, and using shackles as a tool to torture them.

The torture operations left clear marks on the bodies of the detainees who were later released, PPS said, adding that the Israeli forces threatned to shoot the detainees.

The PPS explained that Tulkarm Governorate and its two camps, Nour Shams and Tulkarm, saw several invasions after the 7th of October, during which the occupation army carried out crimes and widespread arrests, the largest in the governorate since the second uprising (Intifada).

It added that the arrests amounted to over 500 as well as hundreds of citizens who were subjected to field investigation operations, which targeted all groups, including women, children, the elderly, the wounded, and the sick.

According to the data available to the PPS, the number of those detained by the occupation from Nour Shams camp during the incursions is over 100 citizens from the camp only. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)