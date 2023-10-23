Israel Destroy 31 Mosques in Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip have destroyed five more mosques, bringing the total number to 31 since 7 October, the Gaza-based Endowments and Religious Affairs Ministry said on a statement on Sunday.

It also highlighted the Israeli bombardment of several civilian sites such as the ministry’s headquarters, the ministry’s Quran radio station and a church, Middle East Monitor reported on Sunday.

It said that 10 employees from the ministry lost their lives in these attacks, and others had been injured.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

At least 4,651 Palestinians, including 1,756 children and 1,000 women have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

On Saturday, a humanitarian aid convoy began entering the Gaza Strip from Egypt. It was the first aid delivery to Gaza since armed conflict broke out between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on 7 October.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)