Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Continues to Use Humanitarian Aid as Political Pressure Tool in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – Despite the ongoing ceasefire, Israel continues to use humanitarian aid as a means of political pressure against Palestinians in Gaza, according to Caroline Willemen, Project Coordinator for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement on Sunday, Willemen stressed that humanitarian assistance must not be linked to political conditions, emphasizing that aid should focus solely on alleviating human suffering. She noted that while Israeli attacks have decreased since the ceasefire took effect, a major assault occurred on October 19, and near-daily firing continues.

Willemen also highlighted that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with severe shortages of clean water and adequate shelter. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are still living in tents as winter approaches. MSF teams have continued to record alarming rates of malnutrition among children under five and pregnant women, despite slight improvements in food availability.

“Residents of Gaza have lived under the threat of mass extermination for two years,” Willemen said. “We urgently need humanitarian assistance to ensure people can sleep on mattresses with blankets inside their tents. Rebuilding Gaza will take a long time, and we have not yet reached even the most basic humanitarian standards in the Strip.”[]

Also Read: UNRWA Warns of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza as Winter Nears

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

