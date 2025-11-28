Israel Continues Committing Genocide in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – Amnesty International said on Thursday that Israel “continues committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza without pause, despite the ceasefire” that began on 10 October.

The organization noted that Israel routinely rejects such accusations, whether issued by Amnesty, other human rights groups, UN experts, or states such as South Africa, which brought the genocide case before the International Court of Justice dismissing them as “false,” “anti-Semitic,” or “fabricated.”

More than two years after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, a ceasefire agreement was enforced under U.S. pressure. However, Amnesty International stated that conditions on the ground continue to deteriorate.

The group released a report built on testimonies from Gaza residents alongside findings from international sources, including UN assessments. According to the report, “Israel continues to severely restrict the entry of supplies and the restoration of services essential for the survival of the civilian population.”

Images from Khan Yunis this week showed Palestinians living amid ruins and destruction, with Israeli forces still present in areas such as Bani Suheila, generating ongoing fear among the population.[]

