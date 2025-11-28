SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Continues Committing Genocide in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 Views

Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Amnesty International said on Thursday that Israel “continues committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza without pause, despite the ceasefire” that began on 10 October.

The organization noted that Israel routinely rejects such accusations, whether issued by Amnesty, other human rights groups, UN experts, or states such as South Africa, which brought the genocide case before the International Court of Justice dismissing them as “false,” “anti-Semitic,” or “fabricated.”

More than two years after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, a ceasefire agreement was enforced under U.S. pressure. However, Amnesty International stated that conditions on the ground continue to deteriorate.

The group released a report built on testimonies from Gaza residents alongside findings from international sources, including UN assessments. According to the report, “Israel continues to severely restrict the entry of supplies and the restoration of services essential for the survival of the civilian population.”

Also Read: Israel Continues to Block Aid into Gaza, Violating Ceasefire Agreement

Images from Khan Yunis this week showed Palestinians living amid ruins and destruction, with Israeli forces still present in areas such as Bani Suheila, generating ongoing fear among the population.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas: Israel Systematically Kills Palestinian Prisoners

TagAmnesty International ceasefire Gaza genocide allegations Human Rights ICJ Israel Middle East Palestine UN Reports US Policy

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Continues to Block Aid into Gaza, Violating Ceasefire Agreement

  • 2 hours ago
Europe

Russia Warns Trump’s Gaza Plan Could Enable “Uncontrolled Experiments” on Occupied Territory

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Continues Committing Genocide in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Strikes, Home Demolitions Persist in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Thursday, 27 November 2025 - 17:24 WIB
Palestinians body returned in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Health Ministry Reports Over 69,000 Killed Since Start of Conflict

  • Thursday, 27 November 2025 - 11:39 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Military Kidnaps 32 Palestinians in Major West Bank Operations

  • Thursday, 27 November 2025 - 09:22 WIB
Load More
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

  • Thursday, 20 November 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Even in Exchange for Saudi Normalisation

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia-Oman Agree on Visa Waiver for Diplomatic, Service, and Special Passports

  • Thursday, 27 November 2025 - 15:20 WIB
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Syrian President Rejects Federalism, Says Coastal Region Remains National Priority

  • Thursday, 27 November 2025 - 23:20 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Israel Systematically Kills Palestinian Prisoners

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces conduct land seizure in west Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Uses AI to Block Soldiers From Posting Evidence of Its Crimes on Social Media

  • 9 hours ago
International

Bin Salman: Normalization With Israel Only Possible With Concrete Guarantees of Palestinian State

  • 7 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us