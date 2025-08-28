SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Carry out Multiple Airstrikes on Damascus Countryside

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Damascus, MINA – Israeli occupation warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes near the town of Al-Kiswah in the Damascus countryside, southern Syria, on Wednesday evening, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reported.

State-run Al-Ikhbariya TV confirmed the strikes but did not provide details about possible casualties or damage. The channel also reported a second attack in the same area, along with intensive flights by Israeli aircraft over Damascus.

The assault occurred just one day after airstrikes on Al-Kiswah killed six Syrian soldiers.

In addition, Israeli forces launched several incursions into the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, defying international appeals to respect Syria’s sovereignty.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime last December, Israel has reportedly conducted hundreds of strikes on military facilities across Syria, targeting fighter jets, missile systems, and air defense installations.

Israel has also expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, in violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us