Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Announces ‘Tactical Pauses’ in Parts of Gaza for Humanitarian Aid

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

10 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation military has announced the implementation of daily “local tactical pauses in military activities” in several areas of Gaza to facilitate humanitarian aid. Starting today, these pauses will occur from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time in al-Mawasi, Deir el-Balah, and Gaza City, Al Jazeera reported.

According to a statement posted on X, the decision was made for humanitarian purposes and will continue every day until further notice.

The Israeli occupation army also stated that the move was coordinated with the United Nations and other international organizations following discussions regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

This development comes amid growing international pressure to allow more humanitarian access and aid deliveries into the war-affected region. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

