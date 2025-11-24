Israel Allows Only One-Third of Agreed Aid Trucks Into Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israel is permitting no more than 200 aid trucks per day into the Gaza Strip, which is only one-third of the 600 trucks daily agreed upon in a ceasefire deal, according to local authorities on Monday.

Ismail Al-Thawabteh, Director of Gaza’s Government Media Office, told Anadolu that Israel is allowing only “less than one-third” of the aid supplies required for Gaza’s population of 2.4 million people.

He accused Israel of deliberately managing a state of hunger in the enclave, stating, “Israel is managing hunger in Gaza deliberately, slowly, and cumulatively,” and warned that malnutrition rates have surpassed 90 percent among the population.

The ceasefire agreement, which was reached between Hamas and Israel on October 10, stipulated that 600 aid trucks would enter Gaza daily.

However, Israel has not complied with this term and has launched near-daily attacks, resulting in the deaths of at least 342 Palestinians since the ceasefire began.

Al-Thawabteh also highlighted that Israel continues to block the entry of heavy machinery and equipment essential for civil defense teams to recover the bodies of victims from beneath the rubble.

He described this as “a flagrant violation of all humanitarian laws” and labeled the overall Israeli practice as “a compound crime consisting of deliberate starvation of civilians and obstruction of relief.”

He called on mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire to “apply serious and effective pressure to compel the Israeli occupation to comply with what it signed and to stop these grave violations immediately.”

The broader Israeli military offensive, which began in October 2023, has resulted in nearly 70,000 fatalities and over 170,900 injuries in Gaza, the majority being women and children, and has left most of the territory in ruins.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

