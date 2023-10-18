Iran Calls for Imposing Oil Embargo on Israel and Expelling its Ambassadors

Tehran, MINA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian called on Islamic countries to “impose an oil embargo on Israel, Quds Press reported.

In a media statement on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Minister also called for the necessity of “expelling the ambassadors of the occupying state from the countries with which it has relations.”

Abdullahian called on “free consciences and Arab and Islamic countries to take practical steps against genocidal practices in Gaza.

“We also demand the imposition of an oil embargo on the Israeli entity and the expulsion of its ambassadors from countries that have relations with the occupying entity. We also demand the establishment of a human rights team of Islamic lawyers in support of the Palestinian people to document Israeli crimes.” Providing the basis for the trial of the usurping entity in international courts,” he said

Abdullahian’s call came after the massacre committed by the Israeli occupation in the vicinity of “Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, which left more than 800 martyrs and hundreds of injured, most of whom were children and women. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)