Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

IOM: Nearly 89,000 Civilians Displaced from El-Fasher After RSF Takeover

4 hours ago

Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Khartoum, MINA – More than 7,000 civilians have fled the city of El-Fasher in western Sudan, bringing the total number of displaced people to nearly 89,000 since the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized the city last month, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The UN agency reported that data from its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) shows 7,075 additional civilians fled El-Fasher between Nov. 5 and 8 due to worsening insecurity. The displaced population has moved toward several localities in North Darfur, including Tawila, Mellit, and Saraf Omra.

According to IOM, an estimated 88,892 people have now fled El-Fasher since Oct. 26, when the RSF captured the capital of North Darfur. The agency warned of severe insecurity along roads leading out of the city, which could hinder civilian movement and humanitarian access. It noted that the situation remains tense and highly volatile.

Local and international organizations have accused the RSF of committing ethnic-based massacres in El-Fasher following the takeover, raising concerns that the assault could deepen Sudan’s geographical fragmentation.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that mediation efforts have so far failed to resolve. The conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions across the country.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

