Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

International Conference on Palestine Opens in New York

International Conference on Palestine Opens in New York (photo: X)
New York, MINA – A high-level international summit on Palestine opened on Monday at the United Nations headquarters in New York, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, amid escalating concern over Israel’s continued war on Gaza, mass civilian deaths, and widespread starvation.

The UN Conference on Palestine seeks to reinvigorate political efforts for a two-state solution and to end the decades-long Israeli occupation. The opening remarks underscored the urgency of halting the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and advancing a lasting political resolution.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called for the summit to become a “turning point” in the Middle East peace process, emphasizing that France has helped generate “unstoppable momentum” toward the two-state solution. He condemned the ongoing Israeli assault, stating, “It is unacceptable for women and children to be targeted while seeking aid.”

Barrot added that the conference aims to encourage European countries to officially recognize the State of Palestine and to shape a shared vision for Gaza’s future post-conflict.

Also Read: Thailand and Cambodia Agree to Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud described the summit as a “pivotal milestone,” calling for an end to the Israeli occupation and advocating the Arab Peace Initiative as a just and lasting framework. He stated, Saudi Arabia and France are determined to transform international consensus into tangible reality.”

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, warned that genuine peace is impossible amid “extensive starvation, humiliation, and killing” in Gaza. He decried the use of food as a weapon and condemned the international community’s double standards, asking, “What kind of peace can be achieved amid such suffering?”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres reaffirmed the two-state solution as the only internationally endorsed path to peace but admitted it is now “more distant than ever.” He criticized the ongoing annexation of the West Bank and urged a halt to all illegal actions.

The summit was initially scheduled for June but was delayed after Israel’s strike on Iran. Diplomats say US President Donald Trump’s administration pressured nations to avoid attending. Despite this, the current conference saw renewed support for Palestinian self-determination and condemnation of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Also Read: Yemen Expands Naval Blockade on Israel, Warns Global Shipping Firms

Since October 7, 2023, more than 204,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded in Israel’s military campaign. Over 14,000 people remain missing, and the situation has been described as genocide by international legal and humanitarian experts. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Forces Seize Handala Aid Ship Headed for Gaza

