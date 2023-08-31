Indonesia’s Competitiveness Ranking Rises to 34th Position

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said that currently competition between countries is very fierce in various aspects, such as in competing for export and investment markets. However, in the midst of this competition, Indonesia is able to record a significant increase in the global competitiveness ranking, which is in 34th position.

“We should be grateful that in 2023, Indonesia’s ranking will rise from 44th to 34th on the IMD Global Competitiveness Index, up to 10 places. “This is in the highest category in the world because it has jumped 10 places,” said the President at the inauguration of the Opening of the XVIII National Working Meeting of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (HIPMI) in 2023, at the Nusantara Hall Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, Tangerang Regency, Banten on Thursday.

The ranking by the international agency IMD Competitiveness Center is based on four criteria, namely economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure. According to the President, Indonesia’s economic performance ranking experienced the most significant increase, namely 13 places.

“The best thing is economic performance, this has risen 13 places, from the previous 42 to 29,” said the President.

Furthermore, Indonesia’s business efficiency rose 11 places from 31st to 20th. Meanwhile, government efficiency rose 4 places from 35th to 31st. For the infrastructure component, Indonesia was ranked 51st.

“We also need to continue this so that our competitiveness index becomes better, so that it can be seen that we have the ability to compete with other countries. “And, we are not the ones issuing this ranking, but it is international,” concluded the President. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)