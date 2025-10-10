SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Government Refuses to Issue Visas for Israeli Gymnasts

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

7 Views

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has officially announced that it will not issue visas for Israeli athletes planning to participate in the upcoming Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Jakarta this October. The decision aligns with President Prabowo Subianto’s consistent stance on Israel’s actions in Palestine.

“The Indonesian government will not grant visas to Israeli athletes intending to attend the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship scheduled to take place in Jakarta from October 19 to 25. This decision follows President Prabowo Subianto’s directives on multiple occasions,” said Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, Immigration, and Correctional Affairs, Yusril Ihza Mahendra on Thursday.

Yusril referred to President Prabowo’s recent speech at the United Nations, where he firmly condemned Israel’s ongoing atrocities and brutality against the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.

“The Indonesian government is firm that it will not engage in any contact with Israel until the country recognizes the existence of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine. Only then will Indonesia consider opening diplomatic relations and normal international engagement with Israel,” Yusril stated.

He also emphasized that the government’s position reflects the sentiment of the Indonesian people, who strongly oppose Israel’s presence in any form.

“The government remains consistent in its stance and will not grant visas to the six Israeli gymnasts reportedly planning to participate in the championship,” he added.

Yusril further explained that this decision had been coordinated across relevant ministries under the supervision of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights. He mentioned that he had spoken with Minister of Immigration and Correctional Affairs Agus Andrianto regarding the matter.

“I have discussed the issue with Minister Agus Andrianto. He confirmed that while there was an earlier sponsorship proposal from the gymnastics federation, they have since withdrawn it after acknowledging Indonesia’s firm stance against granting visas to Israeli athletes,” Yusril said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagArtistic Gymnastics Championship Foreign Policy Human Rights Indonesia Israel jakarta Palestine Prabowo Subianto Visa Ban Yusril Ihza Mahendra

