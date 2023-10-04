Indonesian BMKG Predicts Dry Season Ended in the End of October

Jakarta, MINA – Meteorology, Climatology, Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicted dry season will end in various areas of Indonesia in the end of October this year, while the start of the rainy season was predicted to arribe gradually will begin on November 2023.

However, due to high climate variability, the start of rainy season will not occur simultaneously in all regions of Indonesia, while the peak of rainy season is prectdited to occur in January-February 2024.

“According BMKG’s prediction, the peak impact of El Nino occured in September, but earlier we analyzed the latest satelite data, it appears that this October the intensity of El Nino hae not decreased,” said the head of BMKG Dwikorita Karnawari in her written statement as quoted from Republika Online on Wednesday.

Dwikorita said, moderat El Nino levels would continue to persist and end in February-March 2024. The beginning of rainy season itself, she said, was closely related to the transition of Australian Monsoon to the Asian Monsoon. Currently, continued Dwikorita, Asian Monsoon has started enter Indonesian territory so it is predicted that it will start raining in November.

“It means that the impact of El Nino will begin diminish with the arrival of rainy season so it is hoped that the dry will gradually end soon. There are several areas that enter rainy season before November and some fall behind, but most of then are in November,” she said.

In the occasion, Dwikorita warned citizens not to carry out activities that could trigger fires because of dry season was still not ever.

“Citizens are asked during this October, the conditions are still dry, so if you do not burn them, they catch fire. So do not try to intentionally or unintentionally to start fire because of extinguishing will be difficult to do,” she said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)