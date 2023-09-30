BMKG Predicts Long Dry Season in Indonesia Until Early 2024

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicted that the long dry season due to the El Nino storm that hit Indonesia will continue until early 2024.

“According to BMKG predictions, El Nino in Indonesia will continue until early 2024,” said Guswanto, Deputy for Meteorology at BMKG when confirmed on Friday.

This has the potential to cause drought and a clean water crisis in a number of regions in Indonesia.

“The dry season will end with the start of the rainy season. “However, the start of the rainy season does not occur simultaneously in Indonesia,” he continued.

According to Guswanto, the El Nino phenomenon will affect Indonesia’s climate in the next few months.

Currently, the maximum air temperature in a number of regions in Indonesia reaches 35-37 degrees Celsius. What happened in the last 10 days.

Apart from that, the El Nino storm phenomenon is one of the causes of the formation of relatively low rain clouds.

“The influence of El Nino causes the potential for the formation of rain clouds to be relatively lower,” he concluded.

BMKG urges the public to remain alert to the impact of this long dry season.

It is hoped that the community can make good use of water. Also, monitor information related to weather developments via the official BMKG website. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)