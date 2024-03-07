Indonesia Urges ASEAN, Australia Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza

Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the ASEAN-Australia Summit in Melbourne on Wednesday (6/3/2024) (doc: BPMI Setpres RI)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo invited ASEAN countries and Australia to call for a ceasefire in the Strip and continue to provide support to UNRWA.

“Here the President again emphasizes the importance of a ceasefire and an invitation to continue to provide support to UNRWA, and the importance of a two-state solution,” said Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi in a video press conference accompanying President Jokowi at the ASEAN-Australia Summit in Melbourne on Wednesday (6/3).

Apart from that, said Retno, President Jokowi in his national statement emphasized the importance of ASEAN and Australia continuing to respect international law.

“No country should be above the law,” stressed Foreign Minister Retno.

Israel has launched deadly attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 2023, killing at least 30,631 Palestinians and injuring 72,043 others.

Israel’s aggression has also displaced 85 percent of Gaza’s population amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the infrastructure in the enclave has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim decree in January ordered Tel Aviv to halt genocidal acts and take action to ensure that humanitarian aid is provided to civilians in Gaza. (L/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)