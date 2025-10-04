SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Suspends TikTok’s Operating License Over Incomplete Data

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA — The Indonesian government has suspended TikTok’s operating license after the company failed to provide complete data on its livestreaming activities during recent nationwide protests.

“This step reflects the government’s firm response to TikTok’s decision to provide incomplete data on TikTok Live activities during the unrest between August 25 and 30, 2025,” said Alexander Sabar, Director General of Digital Space Monitoring at the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs, as reported by the state news agency Antara.

During the August protests, which left at least 10 people dead and dozens injured, TikTok halted its livestream function, citing security concerns. The demonstrations, initially triggered by public anger over proposed increases in lawmakers’ allowances, escalated after a motorcycle taxi driver was struck and killed by a police vehicle in Jakarta on August 28. Riots later spread to several provinces, leading to widespread damage to public property.

Sabar stated that TikTok failed to meet the government’s request to submit traffic and monetization data related to livestream activities by the September 23 deadline, citing internal company policies.

“Given this non-compliance, we decided to temporarily freeze TikTok’s status as a Private Electronic System Operator,” he said, emphasizing that the platform violated national oversight regulations.

Last month, Jakarta also fined TikTok nearly $900,000 for late reporting of its acquisition of the online marketplace Tokopedia, underscoring growing scrutiny over the platform’s operations in Indonesia. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

