Indonesia Sends “Very Strong” Diplomatic Note to Denmark, Protests Burning Al-Qur’an

Jakarta, MINA – Protesting against the recent burning of copies of the Qur’an in front of the Indonesian Embassy in Copenhagen, Indonesia sent a diplomatic note to the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“So every time an arson occurs we send a very strong diplomatic note to the foreign ministry, the Danish ambassador or others,” said Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on Monday.

Retno admitted that she received a call from Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. During the conversation, she said Indonesia was very firm on this issue.

“And I convey that burning holy books is not labeled as freedom of expression. Don’t hide behind freedom of expression. This is hurting Muslims in the world and this can spread hatred and is very different from our desire to continue to maintain interfaith dialogue,” she said.

Members of the Danish right-wing group, Danske Patrioter, staged another burning of copies of the Qur’an on Saturday.

As quoted from Yeni Safak, the action was carried out in front of the Turkish Embassy building in Copenhagen under police escort.

The day before, Danske Patrioter also carried out burning the Koran in front of several embassies in Copenhagen, including Indonesia.

While carrying out this action, Danske Patrioter members also shouted anti-Islamic slogans and broadcast them live on their social media accounts.

In recent months, there have been frequent burnings of Qur’an in the Nordic and northern European countries.

This action drew condemnation from the world and Muslim countries. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)