193.6 Million Indonesian People to Return Their Villages on Eid Holiday this year

Jakarta, MINA – The Transportation Policy Agency (BKT) predicts that the number of homecoming travelers on Eid Fitri 1445 is predicted to reach 193.6 million people or 71.7 percent of Indonesia’s population.

Meanwhile, the most destination areas during the Eid holiday are Central Java, 61.6 million people; East Java 36.7 million people; West Java 32.1 million people; DIY 11.7 million people; and DKI Jakarta 6.4 million people.

In order to anticipate this, the Indonesian Minister of Transportation, Budi Karya Sumadi, mapped out at least three places that would become congestion points during the homecoming holiday.

“The three places are on the Cipali toll road, Merak Harbor and Ketapang Harbor,” said Budi in an online press conference on Sunday.

Apart from that, other causes of traffic jams are U-turns and rest areas. Then there is the bottleneck at kilometer 87 which often makes people impatient to get stuck in traffic.

Meanwhile, for traffic jams on arteries on the Pantura route, Korlantas Polri has prepared several ways of acting, starting from contraflow, coordinating with agencies related to level crossings to monitoring routes that are prone to disasters.

The Ministry of Transportation ensures that preparations for this year’s Eid homecoming are carried out operationally and through policies in controlling arrangements, transportation and comprehensive handling with related agencies.

Meanwhile, the Head of the National Police Traffic Corps, Inspector General Pol Aan Suhanan, added that there will be one point of congestion when returning home for Eid, namely at the Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan Toll Road or abbreviated as the Cisumdawu Toll Road which connects the Bandung, Sumedang and Majalengka areas. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)