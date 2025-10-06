SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indirect Hamas-Israel Talks Begin in Egypt on Prisoner Exchange

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

8 Views

Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Cairo, MINA – Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas began Monday in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh to prepare the ground for a prisoner exchange, Egyptian media reported, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

According to state-run Al-Qahera News, the discussions are part of Egypt’s mediation efforts to implement US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.

“Mediators from Egypt and Qatar are making major efforts to establish a mechanism for the release of prisoners,” the report said, citing Egyptian sources.

An Israeli negotiating team arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh early Monday for the ceasefire talks, while the Hamas delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya, reached the city on Sunday.

Also Read: Israel Dropped 200,000 Tons of Explosives on Gaza in Two Years, Gaza Media Office Reports

The talks mark a continuation of diplomatic efforts to end hostilities and secure a comprehensive agreement that includes a hostage swap and long-term truce in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Casualty Update: 67,160 Killed as Israeli Attacks Continue

TagDiplomacy egypt Gaza Ceasefire Hamas Israel Khalil al-Hayya mediation Middle East Prisoner Exchange Qatar Sharm El-Sheikh Trump plan

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Activists on Conscience Vessel Vow to Reach Gaza by Oct. 10

  • 4 hours ago
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Indirect Hamas-Israel Talks Begin in Egypt on Prisoner Exchange

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Dropped 200,000 Tons of Explosives on Gaza in Two Years, Gaza Media Office Reports

  • 7 hours ago
Israeli Naval attacks and Kidnaps activists of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Tunisian Captain Describes Fear Among Israeli Soldiers During Gaza Aid Flotilla Raid

  • 8 hours ago
Europe

Swedish FM Deems Reports of Thunberg’s Abuse in Israel ‘Very Serious’

  • 18 hours ago
Aid seker in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Continues Deadly Gaza Strikes Despite Announcing Reduced Military Aggression

  • Sunday, 5 October 2025 - 19:55 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Police to Investigate Alleged Negligence in Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School Collapse Incident

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Casualty Update: 67,160 Killed as Israeli Attacks Continue

  • 9 hours ago
Indonesia

AWG Marks Two Years of Al-Aqsa Flood, Hosts Forum on Gaza Genocide and Trump’s Peace Plan

  • 6 hours ago
International

Legal Advisor Gives Details on Israeli Abuse of Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

  • 6 hours ago
America

US Approves $240 Million in Aid to Lebanon to Disarm Hezbollah

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Pays Influencers Up to Rp110 Million per Post to Dominate Social Media

  • Friday, 3 October 2025 - 19:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Agrees with Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan ‘In Principle’

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 08:03 WIB
International

Belgium Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Global Sumud Flotilla

  • Friday, 3 October 2025 - 21:51 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Consulate in Hong Kong Urges Citizens to Be Wary of Typhoon Matmo

  • 19 hours ago
America

Hundreds of Brazilians Rally in Support of Palestine and Global Sumud Flotilla

  • 10 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us