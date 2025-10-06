Indirect Hamas-Israel Talks Begin in Egypt on Prisoner Exchange

Cairo, MINA – Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas began Monday in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh to prepare the ground for a prisoner exchange, Egyptian media reported, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

According to state-run Al-Qahera News, the discussions are part of Egypt’s mediation efforts to implement US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.

“Mediators from Egypt and Qatar are making major efforts to establish a mechanism for the release of prisoners,” the report said, citing Egyptian sources.

An Israeli negotiating team arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh early Monday for the ceasefire talks, while the Hamas delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya, reached the city on Sunday.

The talks mark a continuation of diplomatic efforts to end hostilities and secure a comprehensive agreement that includes a hostage swap and long-term truce in Gaza.[]

