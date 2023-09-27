Illiteracy Rate in Indonesia is Decreasing

Jakarta, MINA – Based on the National Socio-Economic Survey (Susenas) of the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) 2022, the illiteracy rate in Indonesia aged 15 to 59 years is only 1.50 percent or around 2,666,859 people. This number has decreased compared to the 2021 illiteracy rate data, namely 1.56 percent or around 2,761,189 people.

According to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudristek), reducing illiteracy rates is an indicator of the success or progress of a country’s education or has even become a world commitment as stated in the Education 2030 (Suistinable Development Goals’) program.

“This national HAI warning is a form of the Indonesian Government’s consistency in eradicating illiteracy and increasing the literacy of the adult population through various innovative basic and advanced literacy education activities for illiterate citizens,” said the Director General of Early Childhood Education, Basic Education and Secondary Education. (Director General of PAUD Dikdasmen), Iwan Syahril at the 58th national level commemoration of International Literacy Day (HAI) in 2023, in a hybrid manner on Tuesday.

Every year, the Ministry of Education and Culture continues to promote this illiteracy program in a structured manner.

The theme of the 58th national HAI commemoration is ‘Freedom to Learn to Advance Literacy in the Midst of World Civilization Transition: Building the Foundations for a Peaceful and Sustainable Society’.

UNESCO Director for Indonesia, Maki Hayashikawa, appreciated the Indonesian Government for participating in commemorating the 58th HAI. According to her, this HAI commemoration calls on all stakeholders to join in promoting world transition and building the foundation for a sustainable and peaceful society.

“This year’s HAI commemoration reminds us of the important role of humans, their aspirations, needs and abilities, as well as contributing to the environment in which they live to realize meaningful activities,” said Maki. (T/RE1/P2)

