Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hundreds Flee Massacres in El-Fasher as RSF Seizes Control, Facing Dire Humanitarian Conditions

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Khartoum, MINA – At least 642 people fleeing violence in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, have arrived in the country’s Northern State after what aid groups described as a “difficult and dangerous journey,” the Sudan Doctors Network said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the group, the displaced families escaped massacres committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher and reached the Al-Dabba area seeking safety. The network warned that the new arrivals are living in “dire humanitarian conditions,” lacking adequate shelter, clean water, food, and medical services.

“These families are now facing severe living challenges that exceed the capacity of the host communities to cope with,” the Sudan Doctors Network stated on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. It added that the number of displaced people is expected to rise sharply in the coming days as the situation in Darfur deteriorates further.

The group appealed to local authorities and humanitarian organizations inside and outside Sudan to urgently provide medical aid, food, shelter, and psychological support to prevent “a total collapse of the humanitarian situation.”

Also Read: UN Security Council Condemns Attacks by Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in El-Fasher, Sudan

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Friday that more than 62,000 people have been displaced from El-Fasher within just four days after the RSF took control of the city.

El-Fasher fell under RSF control earlier this week following a months-long siege. Rights groups have accused the paramilitary forces of committing mass killings, detaining civilians, and attacking hospitals during their advance.

Sudan has been engulfed in a devastating civil war between the Sudanese army and the RSF since April 2023, resulting in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions across the country.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Afghanistan, Pakistan Extend Ceasefire After Türkiye-Qatar Mediation Talks

TagAl-Dabba civil war Darfur Displacement El-Fasher human rights violations humanitarian crisis IOM massacres North Darfur Rapid Support Forces refugees RSF Sudan Sudan Doctors Network Sudanese army

