SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Humanitarian Response in Gaza Expands as Israel Reopens Zikim Crossing

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

2 Views

Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations announced Wednesday that humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip are increasing despite ongoing challenges, following Israel’s decision to reopen the Zikim crossing for aid deliveries.

Citing information from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing that “the humanitarian response continues to ramp up, despite the many constraints that remain.”

“We and our partners stress that these impediments must be lifted so we can expand the response as quickly as possible to meet all the needs,” he added.

Dujarric confirmed that Israeli authorities had informed the UN that the Zikim crossing, located between Israel and northern Gaza, will reopen for humanitarian cargo. “In recent weeks, we have been repairing the road leading to Zikim inside Gaza in preparation for this reopening, and we are now carrying out the final checks, including for potential explosive hazards,” he said.

Also Read: UNICEF Says Israel Blocking Entry of Syringes and Baby Formula Bottles into Gaza

The reopening of Zikim will allow aid cargo to move through the newly repaired route, although logistical challenges remain. “For now, cargo will need to be scanned elsewhere, offloaded from Israeli trucks, and then reloaded onto Palestinian trucks on separate days,” Dujarric noted, emphasizing that the process remains highly complicated.

The crossing had been closed for the past two months, cutting off direct supply routes into northern Gaza. “Your description of the process as complicated is an understatement,” Dujarric remarked when asked about Israel’s strict entry procedures.

He added that discussions with Israeli authorities are ongoing to simplify aid delivery.

“We keep pushing for ways to simplify this. We hope that cargo will be able to be screened at the crossing itself as soon as possible,” he said.

Also Read: WHO Evacuates Nearly 8,000 Patients from Gaza

Dujarric also reported that around 4,000 movements of people were recorded over the past week from southern Gaza to the north, as the UN continues distributing shelter materials and winter supplies.

Meanwhile, he warned of a potential communications crisis after a damaged fiber-optic cable near the Erez crossing disrupted internet services since Nov. 6.

“Partners’ repair requests have been delayed by Israeli authorities and denied,” he said, warning that “a prolonged outage could lead to an Internet blackout across Gaza,” endangering humanitarian operations.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Satellite Images Show Over 1,500 Buildings Destroyed in Gaza Since Ceasefire Began

Tagaid delivery erez crossing fiber-optic cable Gaza Strip humanitarian aid humanitarian operations internet blackout Israel northern Gaza. OCHA Stéphane Dujarric UN spokesperson United Nations winter supplies Zikim crossing

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Palestine

Humanitarian Response in Gaza Expands as Israel Reopens Zikim Crossing

  • 3 hours ago
Paul Pogba (photo: Screenshot from Berita pagi)
Europe

Paul Pogba and Hakim Ziyech Among Athletes Urging UEFA to Boycott Israel

  • 8 hours ago
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudan Reaffirms Partnership with WFP Despite Expulsion of Officials

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

UNICEF Says Israel Blocking Entry of Syringes and Baby Formula Bottles into Gaza

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine

WHO Evacuates Nearly 8,000 Patients from Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Türkiye Urges Israel to Match Hamas’ Constructive Steps Toward Permanent Gaza Ceasefire

  • 15 hours ago
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
International

YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 08:45 WIB
Asia

Jakarta Hosts Gala Dinner for World Peace Forum Delegates

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 05:00 WIB
Palestinians body returned in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Health Chief Calls for International Investigation into Israeli Abuses of Returned Martyrs’ Bodies

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 11:00 WIB
Paul Pogba (photo: Screenshot from Berita pagi)
Europe

Paul Pogba and Hakim Ziyech Among Athletes Urging UEFA to Boycott Israel

  • 8 hours ago
Africa

US Calls for Action to Halt Weapons Flow to Sudan’s RSF

  • 57 minutes ago
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Palestine

UNICEF Says Israel Blocking Entry of Syringes and Baby Formula Bottles into Gaza

  • 12 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us