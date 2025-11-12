SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

HRF Files Legal Complaint in Cyprus Against Israeli Soldier

sajadi Editor : Widi - 23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Nicosia, MINA – The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has filed a formal legal complaint with the Greek Cypriot Administration demanding the arrest of Israeli soldier Sharon Dawit, a sergeant in the 424th Infantry Battalion “Shaked/Almond” of the Givati Brigade, for his alleged involvement in torture, war crimes, and genocide during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The complaint, submitted on Tuesday by human rights lawyer Nikoletta Charalambidou on behalf of HRF, is based on an investigative report documenting Dawit’s participation in the humiliation and abuse of Palestinian detainees. The report includes a verified photograph showing Dawit posing over a naked, blindfolded, and handcuffed man.

According to HRF, Dawit served with the Givati Brigade between December 2023 and September 2024, during which he allegedly took part in operations involving torture, forced displacement, and the destruction of civilian property.

One key piece of evidence cited in the complaint is a photo Dawit posted on Instagram on January 2, 2024, showing him armed and seated while a detainee kneels before him. HRF said it authenticated the image using digital forensic tools, confirming that it depicts acts of torture and inhuman treatment under the Rome Statute and the UN Convention Against Torture.

Also Read: Türkiye Urges Israel to Match Hamas’ Constructive Steps Toward Permanent Gaza Ceasefire

“This case is not symbolic — it is procedural and concrete,” said Natacha Bracq, HRF’s Head of Litigation. “Torture is one of the most universally condemned crimes in international law. Sharon Dawit’s act, captured and publicized by himself, is visual proof of a system built on humiliation and domination.”

HRF’s report connects the Givati Brigade to widespread human rights abuses, including torture, looting, and the destruction of residential neighborhoods in Gaza. The document also references a September 2025 UN Commission of Inquiry report that found Israeli forces had committed acts meeting the legal threshold for genocide.[]

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)

Also Read: Pakistan Declares State of War After Car Bomb Incident

