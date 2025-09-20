SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hind Rajab Foundation Files Complaint Against Israeli Soldier in Greece

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Athens, MINA – The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) announced Friday that it has filed a criminal complaint in Greece against Israeli soldier Naor Shlomo Dadon, a member of the Israeli army’s Givati Brigade, accusing him of war crimes and acts of genocide in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, HRF said the complaint was submitted to the Public Prosecutor of the Court of First Instance in Athens by Greek lawyer Evgenia Koniaki. It is based on a 70-page report documenting Dadon’s deployment in Gaza from August 2024 to August 2025.

The foundation said evidence includes images and social media posts linking Dadon to the destruction of civilian areas in Rafah and Jabalia, the burning of Hamad Bin Khalifa School, and online content glorifying the devastation.

HRF added that Dadon is currently attending a “mental resilience” retreat in Zagora, Magnesia, organized by Israeli group Rising Heroes, which it criticized as offering “impunity disguised as wellness” to shield suspects from accountability.

Also Read: AWG Volunteer Sets Sail for Gaza in Global Sumud Flotilla Mission

“There can be no safe haven in Europe for individuals who took part in the destruction of a civilian population,” HRF Chairman Dyab Abou Jahjah said.

The complaint calls on Greek authorities to investigate Dadon under universal jurisdiction provisions in the Greek Penal Code, the Geneva Conventions, and the Rome Statute. The alleged crimes include targeting schools and civilian infrastructure, widespread destruction of property, and deliberately inflicting living conditions amounting to genocide.

Earlier this month, HRF filed a similar complaint in Greece against another Givati Brigade soldier, Yair Ohana. That case has been transferred to the Preliminary Investigation Department of the Corfu Prosecutor’s Office. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 8 US Veterans Join Global Sumud Flotilla

